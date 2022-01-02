Leeds transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa interest in Yorkshire-based maestro

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa remains a huge fan of Lewis O'Brien and feels the Huddersfield Town man would adapt to his style of play instantly, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

With the transfer window reopening yesterday, Bielsa has the chance to bolster his squad by welcoming reinforcements.

What's the latest news involving O'Brien?

Despite uncertainty over his future before the summer transfer window slammed shut at the end of August, O'Brien has been a key player for Huddersfield this season and even worn the captain's armband at various stages.

The 23-year-old racked up his 100th Terriers appearance during the 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers in November.

However, O'Brien only reached that milestone after Huddersfield rejected four bids from Leeds during the last transfer window, with the most lucrative proposal being worth £13million.

Terriers chairman Phil Hodgkinson claimed it was not the fee which proved to be the stumbling block, with it instead coming down to the structure of the deal.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta, however, disagreed and suggested a switch failed to materialise after refusing to meet their Yorkshire neighbours' valuation of the central midfielder.

Failing to secure O'Brien's services came as a blow to Bielsa, with the Argentinian being left 'exasperated' by how the negotiations panned out.

Although O'Brien only penned a new four-year contract in September, it has been claimed that Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani could sign O'Brien for as little as £10million in the recently opened January transfer window.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about O'Brien?

O'Rourke believes Bielsa remains interested in O'Brien and still has his sights on welcoming him to Elland Road.

The journalist claims the Leeds head coach feels the Huddersfield man would be the ideal addition to his squad as he would be able to cope with his tactics.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he was interested in O'Brien. He does like him as a player.

"He thinks he's got the style and profile that fits the way he wants to play football."

Why do Leeds remain interested in O'Brien?

Although Leeds finished just three points adrift of Europa Conference League qualifiers Tottenham Hotspur last season, the current campaign has not been plain sailing.

The Whites are dangerously close to the Premier League's relegation zone and who Bielsa manages to bring in could be the difference between remaining in the top flight or dropping back into the Championship.

Central midfield is an area where Leeds could do with reinforcements after Kalvin Phillips was ruled out for two months thanks to picking up a hamstring injury during the 2-2 draw with Brentford.

