Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday but Romelu Lukaku, who Thomas Tuchel left out of his squad, was still the name on the lips of Sky Sports’ pundits after the match.

Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink debated what should happen next for Lukaku following his controversial recent interview.

Lukaku made it clear that he’s currently unhappy at Chelsea and wishes to return to Inter Milan at some point in the near future.

A furious Tuchel dropped Lukaku from his squad, despite the fact title contenders Liverpool were the opponents. This was a game that Chelsea could ill-afford to lose.

The German coach opted to start Christian Pulisic upfront instead. Tuchel and Lukaku are set to have another meeting on Monday to resolve the issue.

Video: Souness interrupts Carragher

There was an amusing moment during the post-match discussion on Sky Sports when Souness interrupted Carragher live on air.

Carragher’s face was an absolute picture as Souness butted in.

Check the clip out here:

Let’s check out that funny reaction from Carragher once more:

It brought back memories of the time Carragher was interrupted by Jamie Redknapp:

Souness believes that Lukaku has to say sorry in order for Tuchel and Chelsea to forgive him.

What did Tuchel say after Lukaku after Liverpool match?

"He is our player and will stay our player,” Tuchel said on Sky Sports after the match, per Football.London.

“We will always protect our players and when we take certain decisions, first we have to evaluate the situation and not listen to the media or the pressure. But we want to understand what he said and why he said it. This is the meeting tomorrow.

"From there, we will take the decision and if the decision is he is good to go on Wednesday, this is the decision. If it's not, it's not. I can't tell you right now because we need to talk and understand the situation better. From there we go.

"Once the situation is clear, there's no doubt he will stay our player and we will also protect our player."

If the outcome of Monday’s meeting is a positive one, Lukaku could return to the squad for Chelsea’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

