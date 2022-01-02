Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NFL star Antonio Brown just quit playing mid-game during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets.

Brown removed his uniform and ran off the field at MetLife Stadium in the third quarter in scenes that have gone viral on social media.

The 33-year-old is very much used to controversy and this is just the latest in a long line of ugly events that have hurt Brown's career.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver was suspended for three games earlier this season for turning in fake Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Watch: Brown runs off the field

The Bucs stuck with Brown, returning him to the roster in time for the playoffs, but this latest development could very well spell a breakup between the two.

A sideline view of the moment also emerged. Mike Evans tried to calm Brown down but without success.

It's been a wild season for Brown.

His head coach, Bruce Arians, said last year that "if he screws up one time, he's done."

Yet that didn't prove to be the case.

Brown was suspended by the league for handing in fake vaccination cards, a violation of NFL rules and a federal crime.

That would have appeared to constitute a 'screw up', but Arians was keen to bring Brown back at the earliest moment.

"Well, the history has changed since that statement," Arians said last month, per ESPN. "A lot of things went on last year that I was very proud of him. And I made a decision that was best for our football team."

Now, Arians will be regretting his decision to trust Brown.

