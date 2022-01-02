Man United transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Red Devils' Paul Pogba stance for January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United would like to sell Paul Pogba this month, claims transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning the January transfer window will be United's last chance to get any money for him unless he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Who is interested in Pogba?

Back in August, Sky Sports reported that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Pogba and are monitoring his contract situation at Old Trafford.

That, however, suggests that the French club could wait until the summer transfer window, where they would be able to sign the £49.5m-rated midfielder for free, though they can agree a pre-contract with him now.

Juventus are another club who could look to explore the possibility of signing Pogba, with the player's agent Mino Raiola refusing to rule out a return to the Allianz Stadium.

But again, with Juventus not in the best place financially right now, they would probably also look to sign the Frenchman at the end of his contract.

What has O'Rourke said about Pogba?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that United would like to sell Pogba this month because of his contract situation.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "United, obviously, if they could, would like to sell him in January. But I don't see any of the big, major European clubs spending money on Pogba in January. They'll probably wait to try and get him on a free transfer."

Should United sell Pogba in January?

After paying £89m to sign Pogba from Juventus having initially lost him on a free, United will want to get some money back. However, it probably makes more sense to keep the France international for the remainder of the season and risk losing him on a free.

He is a quality player, showing as much at the beginning of the campaign, where he registered seven assists in his first five Premier League outings.

Losing that could easily cost United a Champions League place, which would be a massive financial blow.

Furthermore, if Pogba is going to increase the Red Devils' chances of qualifying for European football's elite competition, then keeping hold of the former Juventus man and hoping he can help drag the club into the top four is a calculated risk worth taking.

There is also the chance that he could end up signing a new deal at Old Trafford if a pre-contract is not agreed elsewhere, so maybe United really should not be too quick to sanction a sale this month.

