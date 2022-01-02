Newcastle transfer news: 'Realistic' January deal for 6'4 attacker with 50 PL goals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie reckons that Newcastle signing Edin Dzeko on a short-term contract would be a far more realistic deal than bringing in Dusan Vlahovic.

Newcastle have been linked with the Fiorentina frontman recently, but Downie thinks that a return to the Premier League for 35-year-old Dzeko is likelier.

What's Newcastle's current striker situation?

With Joelinton recently playing in a deeper role, Eddie Howe currently has just two at his disposal and one of those is Dwight Gayle, who's yet to start a Premier League game this season.

The other is Callum Wilson, but he's facing a long spell on the sidelines following a calf problem sustained in the game with Manchester United, which could fast track Newcastle signing a striker.

His absence would leave Howe in a tough situation, so it doesn't come as a great surprise to see Newcastle being linked with some forward players.

According to the Daily Star, the Magpies are set to rival Arsenal for Vlahovic, who's scored more than 35 Serie A goals since the beginning of last season.

Furthermore, Newcastle are targeting a shock move for Dzeko, who scored 50 top-flight goals during his Manchester City career.

What did Downie say about Dzeko?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "A Dzeko or similar, who have played here before, they know how to score goals and have got experience behind them, I think that would be a lot more realistic, providing it's on a short-term deal."

Why would Newcastle want to sign Dzeko?

Newcastle have generally love a big, physical number nine over the years, with Alan Shearer, Andy Carroll, and Salomon Rondon just a few in a long list of previous strikers.

Therefore, at 6ft4, and with 20 percent of his Premier League goals coming with his head, Dzeko would tick plenty of boxes. And whilst he might turn 36 in March, there's no reason why the Bosnian international can't still score goals at this level.

Right now, he's doing exactly that for Inter Milan. In all competitions this season, he's scored 11, including three in the Champions League, and is already just two behind matching his overall tally of 13 from the whole of 2020-2021.

Despite only joining Inter last summer, if Newcastle could somehow convince him to sign for a club battling for relegation, his goals could be the difference between staying up and going down.

