Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'favourites' to land £18m ace who is 'a striker's dream'

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks that a move to Chelsea would suit Lucas Digne.

The Frenchman could be on the move this month following his fall out with Everton manager Rafael Benitez.

What's the latest news with Digne?

Digne, who was recently described as a "striker's dream" by Kevin Campbell, has been a key player for Everton since signing for £18m from Barcelona three-and-a-half years ago.

However, his Goodison Park career was thrown into serious doubt last month when he was axed from the squad ahead of the victory over Arsenal.

Benitez failed to comment on the matter, although The Athletic believe that Digne became frustrated about his more defensive minded role under the Spaniard. He also lost his position as set-piece taker despite contributing to several goals and assists in recent seasons from dead ball situations.

Current midfielder Ross Barkley even raved about the Everton man on Twitter last January by saying that he has a "wand of a left foot".

Since their reported problem, Digne hasn't been involved in a single Premier League game and could now be sold in January.

According to the Telegraph, Italian giants Inter Milan and Napoli are both in the race to sign the left-back, whilst the Express believe that Thomas Tuchel's side are also in the running after first-choice Ben Chilwell was recently ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee problem.

Signing for Chelsea would allow Digne to remain in the Premier League, which O'Rourke thinks would suit the 29-year-old, who's enjoyed a great deal of success in England.

What did O'Rourke say about Digne?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea seem to be the favourites following Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury and I'm sure that move would suit him."

Do Chelsea need Digne?

Tuchel has a hugely talented squad at his disposal, but Chilwell's injury has left him short at left wing-back.

Since the England international got injured in November, Marcus Alonso has stepped in and started every Premier League game, but with the Blues still in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, whilst fighting for the title, bringing in someone to compete with the Spaniard looks like a must for Tuchel.

Therefore, Digne, who's proved himself as one of the top left-backs in the Premier League in recent years, would be a great signing for Chelsea, even if it's on a loan deal until Chilwell is back fit.

