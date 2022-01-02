Arsenal transfer news: £28m PL star 'fits the bill' as Aubameyang replacement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons that Ollie Watkins would "fit the bill" at Arsenal.

The Gunners are likely to be looking for a replacement for Pierre-Emerrick Aubameyang, who's been dropped from the squad and could be sold next month.

Several names have been mentioned, but Palmer thinks that the Villa striker would be perfect.

What's the latest news with Watkins?

Arsenal were always going to be linked with strikers in January, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both out of contract next summer and looking unlikely to stay.

But they've become slightly more desperate to bring in a frontman recently, with Aubameyang's future at the club in serious doubt. The Gabon international was dropped from the squad ahead of the Southampton game and was then stripped of the captaincy, which appears to have marked the end of four-year stay with the Gunners.

Therefore, the Sun believe that Watkins is being lined-up by Arsenal after his excellent form for Aston Villa. The England striker has scored 19 goals in 53 Premier League games since making the £28m switch from Brentford in the summer of 2020.

Those 19 goals are more than any other Arsenal player in that period and Palmer thinks that he would slot in nicely at the Emirates.

What did Palmer say about Watkins being linked with Arsenal?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Watkins would fit the bill for Arsenal. With Aubameyang going, they will need to bring in another striker. I really like the boy Watkins; he scores one in two and a half games, and I like his work rate."

Would Watkins be a good fit for Arsenal?

With the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka in his squad, it's clear to see that Arteta is looking to put together an English core, whilst also bringing down the age.

Two of those were signed by the Spaniard, whilst the other two were given their first proper chances in the senior team by him.

Watkins is slightly older than the majority of those at 26-years-old but would certainly tick plenty of boxes and fit in nicely to what Arteta is building in north London.

