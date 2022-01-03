Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re only a few days into the new year but Nancy’s Elliot Simoes has already produced an early contender for the worst penalty of 2022.

The 22-year-old, who previously played in England with F.C. United of Manchester, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers, stepped up to take Nancy’s fourth penalty in a shoot-out against Rennes.

The two sides were competing to secure a place in the Coupe de France Round of 16 on Sunday afternoon.

Simoes had the opportunity to put Rennes 4-3 up in the shoot-out but fluffed his lines horribly.

Opting for a Jorginho-inspired spot-kick, Simoes did a little skip before making contact with the ball.

However, the Portugal-born Angola international watched in horror as the ball rolled miles wide of the goal frame.

The gasp from the French commentator said it all.

That’s a shocker.

Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho makes this unorthodox technique look easy when clearly it’s anything but.

As a quick reminder, here's how Jorginho does it:

Fortunately for Simoes, though, Loic Bade missed Rennes’ next penalty before Shaquil Delos sent Ligue 2 strugglers Nancy through to the next round of the cup.

Nevertheless, Simoes’ dismal spot-kick is unquestionably one of the worst penalties that we’ve seen anywhere in world football so far this season.

Luis Suarez's penalty vs Granada in October was a shocker

Perhaps the only one that rivals it is Luis Suarez’s shocking penalty for Atletico Madrid against Granada back in October.

Watch that one here:

Dear oh dear!

