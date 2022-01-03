Worst penalty of 2022? Nancy’s Elliot Simoes produces dreadful Jorginho-inspired spot-kick
We’re only a few days into the new year but Nancy’s Elliot Simoes has already produced an early contender for the worst penalty of 2022.
The 22-year-old, who previously played in England with F.C. United of Manchester, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers, stepped up to take Nancy’s fourth penalty in a shoot-out against Rennes.
The two sides were competing to secure a place in the Coupe de France Round of 16 on Sunday afternoon.
Simoes had the opportunity to put Rennes 4-3 up in the shoot-out but fluffed his lines horribly.
Opting for a Jorginho-inspired spot-kick, Simoes did a little skip before making contact with the ball.
However, the Portugal-born Angola international watched in horror as the ball rolled miles wide of the goal frame.
The gasp from the French commentator said it all.
Video: Early contender for worst penalty of 2022?
Watch the penalty here:
That’s a shocker.
Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho makes this unorthodox technique look easy when clearly it’s anything but.
As a quick reminder, here's how Jorginho does it:
Fortunately for Simoes, though, Loic Bade missed Rennes’ next penalty before Shaquil Delos sent Ligue 2 strugglers Nancy through to the next round of the cup.
Nevertheless, Simoes’ dismal spot-kick is unquestionably one of the worst penalties that we’ve seen anywhere in world football so far this season.
Luis Suarez's penalty vs Granada in October was a shocker
Perhaps the only one that rivals it is Luis Suarez’s shocking penalty for Atletico Madrid against Granada back in October.
Watch that one here:
Dear oh dear!
