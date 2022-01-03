Worst penalty of 2022? Nancy’s Elliot Simoes produces dreadful Jorginho-inspired spot-kick

  • Rob Swan
  • By 
We’re only a few days into the new year but Nancy’s Elliot Simoes has already produced an early contender for the worst penalty of 2022.

The 22-year-old, who previously played in England with F.C. United of Manchester, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers, stepped up to take Nancy’s fourth penalty in a shoot-out against Rennes.

The two sides were competing to secure a place in the Coupe de France Round of 16 on Sunday afternoon.

Simoes had the opportunity to put Rennes 4-3 up in the shoot-out but fluffed his lines horribly.

Opting for a Jorginho-inspired spot-kick, Simoes did a little skip before making contact with the ball.

However, the Portugal-born Angola international watched in horror as the ball rolled miles wide of the goal frame.

The gasp from the French commentator said it all.

Video: Early contender for worst penalty of 2022?

Watch the penalty here:

That’s a shocker.

Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho makes this unorthodox technique look easy when clearly it’s anything but.

As a quick reminder, here's how Jorginho does it:

Fortunately for Simoes, though, Loic Bade missed Rennes’ next penalty before Shaquil Delos sent Ligue 2 strugglers Nancy through to the next round of the cup.

Nevertheless, Simoes’ dismal spot-kick is unquestionably one of the worst penalties that we’ve seen anywhere in world football so far this season.

Luis Suarez's penalty vs Granada in October was a shocker

Perhaps the only one that rivals it is Luis Suarez’s shocking penalty for Atletico Madrid against Granada back in October.

Watch that one here:

Dear oh dear!

