Chelsea vs Liverpool was a fantastic match for the neutral.

The two challengers to Manchester City went head-to-head at Stamford Bridge in what was arguably a must-win match for both.

However, they had to settle for a point each as they played out a 2-2 thriller.

Liverpool - who were without Alisson, Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino as well as manager Jurgen Klopp who all tested positive for COVID - raced into a 2-0 lead.

Sadio Mane gave the visitors the lead in the ninth minute after he capitalised on Trevoh Chalobah’s mistake.

However, eight minutes earlier, Mane was involved in a controversial incident.

Immediately from kick-off, Ibrahima Konate played a long ball towards the Senegalese who challenged Cesar Azpilicueta aerially. As Mane jumped, he caught the Spaniard in the face with his forearm.

Referee Anthony Taylor brandished a yellow card while a quick VAR check decided that was the correct decision.

The general consensus is that Mane can consider himself fortunate not to have picked up the quickest red card in Premier League history.

While the Liverpool star may have got away with one, one football fan hadn’t.

Step forward, Jack Lebeau.

He placed a £50 bet on there NOT being a yellow card inside the first minute during Chelsea vs Liverpool. It took a matter of seconds to lose.

Having staked £50, he was set to win back just 5p in profit.

So why did he do it?

Well, Bet365 were offering a free in-play bet up to £50 if you placed a bet up to £50 before the match.

Jack thought he was being clever by placing £50 on what he considered a dead-cert so he would qualify for his £50 free in-play bet.

However, it didn’t go to plan as he lost his original £50.

We wonder what he placed his £50 in-play bet on. Judging by his luck, we don’t reckon it won…

