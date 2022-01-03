Rangers latest news: Dave King proposal update could emerge in ‘next couple of weeks’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Chris Jack has revealed that Rangers will discuss Dave King’s proposal to return to the club’s board at a board meeting in the next couple of weeks.

King has launched a bid to return to the club’s hierarchy, despite leaving his role as chairman in March of 2020.

What’s the latest with King?

He left the club due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the club to invest nearly £10m in order to avoid a financial crisis, per BBC Sport.

He stepped down, according to the report, once the scale of investment required became clear to those on the board.

King is still the club’s largest shareholder, though, and continues to have the ability to vote on club decisions.

He voted against the reappointment of Graeme Park to the board, for example, although he did manage to retain his boardroom seat.

King has been working on his businesses in South Africa, ensuring that they weather the storm of COVID, and now that he feels he has done that, he is looking to get back onto the Rangers board.

It was Jack who revealed the news in the Glasgow Times and he has now confirmed that there will be a discussion at boardroom level over whether to allow King back to the board.

Enter giveaway!

What has he said?

Asked about the progress of the bid, he told GiveMeSport: “I think they’ve got a board meeting in the next couple of weeks, it’ll be discussed at that and then they will formally respond to his proposal.”

Lukaku WANTS Inter return! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Has this uncertainty affected Rangers?

Not at all.

The club have been in exceptional form on the pitch and are top of the Scottish Premiership under the management of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who took over after Steven Gerrard departed to join Aston Villa in the Premier League.

They have only lost once all season and are currently six points clear of second-placed Celtic.

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1873 1875 1877 1879

If they can keep this form up, it seems almost inevitable that they will win their second successive Premiership title.

Clearly, the uncertainty in the boardroom is doing nothing to put Rangers off as they bid to repeat their heroics of last season, when they ended Celtic’s dominance at the top of the table, and retain the trophy.

News Now - Sport News