Elland Road transfer news: 'Leeds would be foolish' to ignore move for 6 ft 4 PL colossus

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks that Leeds would be "foolish" not to consider looking at signing Joe Rodon.

The January window will give Marcelo Bielsa the perfect chance to add to his squad after a tough first half of the season, and the reporter thinks that the 22-cap Welshman should be a target for Leeds.

What's the latest news with Rodon?

The 2021-2022 campaign has been another one to forget for the centre-back, who's hardly had a look in at Tottenham.

Rodon, who was signed by Jose Mourinho for £11m from Swansea, has made four starts all season, and has featured once in the Premier League, and that came at Crystal Palace all the way back in September.

Tottenham have made several changes to their backline throughout the campaign, but Rodon still hasn't been given an opportunity to prove his worth.

Therefore, with the defender likely to be nothing more than a squad player in the second half of the season, the north London outfit could allow Rodon to leave on loan to enhance his game-time.

According to the Telegraph, Leeds are monitoring the situation, although they face competition from the likes of Newcastle, Watford, and Brighton, who are managed by Rodon's former manager at Swansea, Graham Potter.

Leeds conceded 16 goals in their final three Premier League games of 2021, including seven in an embarrassing defeat at Manchester City, and O'Rourke said that Bielsa simply must consider signing the young Welshman.

What did O'Rourke say about Rodon?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure Leeds will be aware of his situation and if he does become available, Leeds would be foolish not to look at him because he's a top young player, he has good experience at such a young age and he's also a full Wales international."

Do Leeds need Rodon?

There's no doubt that Leeds have been incredibly unlucky with injuries this season, but even when they have every centre-back available, Rodon could still improve them.

Rodon, 6ft4, is a confident, ball playing centre-back, similar to former loanee Ben White, and has proved himself on the international stage, too, establishing himself as a regular for Wales.

Meanwhile, Bielsa recently revealed that club captain Liam Cooper is likely to be sidelined until March, meaning defensive reinforcements will be welcomed.

Rodon has been short of football since moving to the Premier League but signing for Leeds could be an ideal temporary fix for both player and club.

