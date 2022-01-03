West Ham transfer news: Fresh David Moyes claim emerges over PL star once valued at £90m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League star Carlton Palmer insists that West Ham boss David Moyes would bring the best out of Dele Alli if the club manage to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

The club have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder, as he is seen as a potential back-up option to Jesse Lingard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the London Stadium.

What’s the latest with Dele?

The former England international has been in and out of the Spurs squad over the last few months.

Under the management of both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, Dele has made a total of 17 appearances in all competitions, with 10 of those coming in the Premier League.

In that time, he has made eight starts, although just two of those have come since the Italian’s appointment, against both Liverpool and Southampton.

Dele was substituted after 62 minutes in the 1-1 draw with the Saints and there have been reports suggesting that he could leave the club on loan in January.

The Hammers have been touted as a potential landing spot, in what would undoubtedly be a surprise move given the lack of business done between the two clubs.

The last deal saw Scott Parker move from the Irons to Spurs back in 2011 after the former’s relegation to the Championship.

And Palmer believes that Moyes would be able to bring the best out of the attacking midfielder, whom Rio Ferdinand labelled a "machine", if he were to move to the London Stadium.

What did he say?

Palmer told GiveMeSport: "Could David Moyes get the best out of him? I'm sure he could do."

Can Dele make an impact for West Ham?

Absolutely.

Lingard saw his career revived by his move to the Hammers, scoring nine goals in 16 games and also registering five assists.

He was even called into the England squad prior to Euro 2020, although he did not make it into the final selection for the tournament, in which the Three Lions reached the final.

Dele would be an intriguing option for the Hammers, as he can score goals and provide assists, as evidenced by previous seasons at Spurs.

Indeed, back in 2016/17, he scored 18 goals and registered nine assists in 37 league games, and was previously valued at £90m by Transfermarkt. In total, he has scored 51 Premier League goals for Spurs.

He could well recapture that form if he does move to east London, however unlikely the move may seem at this point.

