Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 'very intelligent' 30 y/o Lange target

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Southampton star Oriol Romeu would be an excellent signing for Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop for the Saints ace, as The Athletic journalist Gregg Evans has revealed that the club are looking to strengthen in defensive midfield.

What’s the latest with Romeu?

The defensive midfielder has become a key member of the squad during his time at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Spaniard has made 17 appearances in the Premier League thus far this term, with the club now 13th in the Premier League table after their draw with Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Saints are comfortably clear of the relegation zone, too, with 10 points between them and 18th-placed Burnley.

However, it appears that Romeu could well move on in the January transfer window as Villa look to strengthen their squad.

The midfielder moved to the club in 2015 and has made a total of 231 appearances for the club, becoming a key member of the squad along the way.

Evans has revealed that Villa scouted Romeu extensively in the summer and could now follow up with a January move, with him being on the list of sporting director Johan Lange.

He is valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt and has a contract that runs until 2023.

What has O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, definitely a position they want to strengthen. Steven Gerrard, when he came in, did a quick assessment of the squad and defensive midfield is a position he feels they need to strengthen in.

“I think Romeu would be a good signing. He’s a proven Premier League player, during his time at Southampton, he gives his all, a very intelligent and experienced player.”

Would Romeu improve Villa?

It definitely seems like it.

The Southampton midfielder has been superb throughout his time at St Mary’s and has the experience that means he is almost guaranteed to make an impact at the club.

Per fbref, his numbers are excellent when it comes to carrying the ball, making tackles, clearances, and winning aerial duels.

Villa are attempting to take the next step as a club and want to climb into the top 10, with the Villans currently just three points behind eighth-placed Wolves.

If the club can get a deal done and bring Romeu into the club, they would be signing a guaranteed starter for what appears to be a knock-down fee.

