Rangers transfer news: 'More interest' in 'amazing' Ibrox rising star

The Glasgow Times and Herald's senior Rangers reporter Chris Jack would be shocked if a host of Premier League clubs fail to test the Ibrox club's resolve and make a move for Nathan Patterson during the transfer window.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is in the midst of his first transfer window at the helm following his appointment as the Gers' boss in November, but Jack feels one of the Scottish Premiership champions' academy products could be the centre of attention throughout January.

What's the latest news involving Patterson?

According to reliable Everton transfer insider El Bobble, the Toffees are in discussions over sealing Patterson's switch to Goodison Park and the right-back is keen to complete the move.

The Merseyside club's interest should come as no surprise as, following Rafa Benitez's unveiling as manager, they made two approaches for the Rangers man during the summer transfer window.

Then-Rangers chief Steven Gerrard was stunned by Everton's opening bid of £5million, calling it 'a joke'.

Although the Toffees reportedly tabled an improved offer of £9million, the Gers once again knocked back the proposal.

Despite being in-demand, 20-year-old Patterson has failed to nail down a regular starting spot with his current employers and made just 11 appearances this season.

The six-cap Scotland international's rise to prominence has come after progressing through the ranks at Ibrox.

What has Chris Jack said about Patterson?

Jack believes Premier League clubs would be making a huge error if they opt against making a move for Patterson during the January transfer window.

The reporter suggests scouts working for clubs in the English top flight should have pinpointed the full-back as a possible arrival.

Jack told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be amazed if there is not interest in Nathan Patterson.

"I know there is more interest from Everton, but if there's not other clubs in the Premier League having a really strong look at him, basically sporting directors and scouts down there aren't doing their job properly."

Can Rangers afford to let Patterson go?

Patterson - who has been described as 'amazing' by Scotland team-mate Che Adams - only signed a fresh contract which does not expire until the summer of 2024 less than a year ago, but that could result in Rangers being able to secure an inflated transfer fee.

Gers boss van Bronckhorst only has two right-backs at his disposal at the moment, but Patterson's rival for that starting spot is club captain James Tavernier and he has been regularly involved.

It has been claimed that Rangers could pocket as much as £12million during the January window and many may suggest that would be good business for a player who is not in van Bronckhorst's first choice starting line-up.

