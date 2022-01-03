Newcastle transfer news: Major Howe dilemma as £22.5m title-winner offered to Magpies

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United journalist Liam Kennedy has revealed that the club have been offered the chance to sign Abdou Diallo from PSG in the January transfer window.

The club are preparing for their first full transfer window under their new ownership and have been emboldened by their investment as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

While they did record a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out, Newcastle have won just once this season.

They are firmly in the relegation zone and are two points behind Watford, who are 17th and who have two games in hand on the Magpies. Burnley, in 18th, have four games in hand on Newcastle.

The Magpies have been linked with a move to sign the PSG star, while both AC Milan and Watford are also said to be interested.

Diallo has been with PSG since 2019 and has made a total of 72 appearances for the club, winning Ligue 1 in the French capital.

This season, thus far, he has played 13 times under Mauricio Pochettino but it remains to be seen if a deal can be completed to take him away from the French capital.

Newcastle, however, are said to be aware that there is a huge caveat involved in any deal, as Diallo is set to represent Senegal at the African Cup of Nations in January.

What has Kennedy said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Another name in there, Abdou Diallo, plays for PSG, is a player I believe has been offered to Newcastle United.

"The one sticking point, and there seems to be caveats in all of these deals, it shows how difficult January can be; the caveat with that deal would be that he’s likely to go to AFCON if that goes ahead.

“Everyone is suggesting that will go ahead so he’ll be away with Senegal. Senegal got to the final of the last Africa Cup of Nations; if they did the same, he’d be out of action until the first week of February.”

Can this deal happen?

It feels like it could well be one that gets done, but one has to look at the fact that he is going to be unavailable for the entirety of January.

It is a major dilemma for Howe, who does need new additions to strengthen his squad and help guide the club out of relegation trouble.

Newcastle need defensive acquisitions, as the club have conceded the joint-most goals in the Premier League thus far this term, along with bottom side Norwich City.

But, at the same time, Newcastle need a defender who can come in and improve the club instantly, instead of going away to play for Senegal for a month before being able to make his debut.

Diallo, who has been described as a natural-born defensive leader, feels like he should be a last resort for the club instead of the top target for Howe’s side.

