Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea vs Liverpool was full of talking points.

In fact, the first came just seconds into the match as Sadio Mane landed a forearm on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Should he have been given the fastest red card in Premier League history? Probably.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, after a VAR check, Mane got away with just a yellow card.

Obviously, it was then Mane who put Liverpool ahead just eight minutes later as he capitalised on Trevoh Chalobah’s mistake and fired the ball home.

Mohamed Salah’s brilliant goal appeared to put Liverpool on the road for a huge three points as he doubled their lead in the 26th-minute.

However, in the final three minutes of the first half, Chelsea staged an incredible comeback.

Firstly, Mateo Kovacic’s volley as he was back peddling was simply sensational. Minutes later, Christian Pulisic was put through and made no mistake to equalise.

Suddenly, the mood around Stamford Bridge had been transformed.

With Liverpool missing Alisson, Joel Mateo, Roberto Firmino as well as manager Jurgen Klopp due to COVID, the home side smelt blood.

And they tried their best to unearth stand-in goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher.

The 23-year-old Irishman actually had a fantastic game in Liverpool’s goal but it was clear that Chelsea attempted to unsettle him during set-pieces.

Antonio Rudiger was the main trouble-maker.

The Chelsea defender would often stand as close to Kelleher as possible without fouling him.

During one moment in the second half, fans spotted a very cheeky moment from him that upset the Liverpool goalkeeper.

As he waited for Marcos Alonso to whip in a corner, Rudiger walked behind Kelleher and undid his gloves. Both the goalkeeper and defender Virgil van Dijk complained to the referee.

VIDEO: Antonio Rudiger undoes Caoimhin Kelleher's gloves

Very cheeky indeed.

It did very little to put Kelleher off, though. He performed well during the draw and even received high praise from Van Dijk after the match.

"I am a big fan of him, he is a fantastic goalkeeper," Van Dijk said. "He is learning from the best in my opinion in Alisson, his presence is good, he is confident on the ball.

"We need him right now, with the Covid cases. Unfortunately, we conceded two."

News Now - Sport News