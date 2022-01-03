Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua has been training with Floyd Mayweather ahead of a potential rematch with Oleksander Uysk in 2022.

Joshua's WBA, IBF and WFO titles were stripped from him when he lost to Usyk, who produced an excellent performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September of last year to win the belts via unanimous decision.

With a potential fight against Tyson Fury off the cards, for now, Joshua has turned his attention to a rematch with the Ukrainian and wants to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

The video shows Mayweather watching Joshua closely as he continues his preparations at his training camp in Dubai. You can also see AJ stop what he's doing to get some feedback from the American, who isn't a bad person to take advice from.

After his fight in September, the British champion spoke about a rematch with Usyk, and said: "A hundred percent, A hundred and 10 percent. I'm ready to get back to training.

"I'll be in a good place even I get back to training and pick up from where I left off."

Speaking about the defeat to Usyk, the Brit added: "It's a great lesson today, it was a great lesson. I know we can look at it from a negative point of view, but for me, I've gotta take it as a great lesson and build on that situation. I'm not a weak person."

Mayweather is known to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. He officially retired in 2017 following his victory over Conor McGregor.

He fought YouTube star Logan Paul in June 2020 in an exhibition match and later revealed that it wasn't a real fight and he only took it on because of the money.

Speaking to talkSPORT in 2021, Mayweather said: "People have gotta know that there is a difference between a real fight and an exhibition.

"I did an exhibition with the YouTuber, Logan Paul. We had fun.

"All I did was work out from time to time, if it was a real fight, it would have been a blowout in the first round."

