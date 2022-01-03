Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has warned Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk they must keep a close eye on Frank Sanchez as he is 'a special talent'.

The Mexican superstar, 31, currently trains alongside the Cuban at Eddy Reynoso's 'Home of Boxing' gym in San Diego, California, which is also home to Ryan Garcia and Oscar Valdez, among others.

Canelo Alvarez went to watch his friend Sanchez's fight against late replacement Christian Hammer in Florida last weekend when the Cuban Flash kept his unbeaten streak intact, extending his near-perfect professional record to 20 wins in 21 fights with one no contest.

After the fight, Canelo was quick to congratulate Sanchez on his latest victory over Hammer, a veteran of 35 fights who has been in there with the likes of Hughie Fury, Luis Ortiz and David Price.

And while he is still some way off challenging for a world title anytime soon, the Mexican reckons it won't be long before he is competing against the best the division has to offer right now.

Fury, 33, and Usyk, 34, are widely regarded as the most skilful technicians out of this current generation of heavyweight fighters.

They have wanted to fight each other since the Ukrainian moved up from cruiserweight and became the unified champion in September of last year.

Gypsy King Fury, who has held both the WBC and Ring titles since February 2020, boasts an incredible record of 22 knockouts from 31 wins.

Usyk, with a record of 19 wins with 13 knockouts and no defeats, has long been considered one of the all-time greats of the sport.

He most recently beat Britain's Derek Chisora before he cruised past Anthony Joshua with a unanimous decision.

However, Canelo has cautioned them not to overlook the threat of Sanchez, as he believes he is the best of all the other contenders in the world right now.

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

“He will be world champion, he will sweep everyone in the heavyweight division, because he is a special talent," Canelo told El Nuevo Herald.

Speaking after the fight, Sanchez was effusive in his praise of Canelo when quizzed on the presence of the current pound-for-pound king in the crowd.

“Seeing Canelo there supporting me like he was motivated me even more,” Sanchez said after the win.

“He always supports me and all of us in his gym. It makes me want to keep improving.

“I feel very happy. Starting out the year like this with another win in front of all the Cuban fans here in Miami is amazing.”

READ MORE: Canelo Alvarez vs Ilunga Makabu: Date, Venue, UK Start Time, Stats, Card, Tickets, Odds And More

MORE: Floyd Mayweather wasn't surprised by Anthony Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

News Now - Sport News