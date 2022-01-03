Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 28-24 win over the New York Jets certainly didn't come without drama.

Bucs' wide receiver Antonio Brown seemed to retire mid-game after taking his jersey off and storming off the field on Sunday.

Brown appeared to be upset on the sidelines during the game and inexplicably started to remove his jersey and pads while teammates pleaded with him to stay.

Brown was also seen throwing his undershirt into the crowd before making his way into the stadium's tunnel while holding up the peace sign.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said: "He's no longer a Buc, alright? That's the end of the story."

After the game, Bucs quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady said: "It was obviously a difficult situation.

"We all love him and care about him deeply.

"I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening."

Brady said that he was unaware of the details of the incident until after the game.

The incident comes weeks after the NFL suspended Brown for three games without pay after violating COVID-19 protocols.

In the news release published by the NFL, the investigation concluded that Brown and two other players had 'misrepresented their vaccination status.'

Brown has undoubtedly a turbulent history as an NFL player.

He was drafted in 2010 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and played the first nine seasons of his career there. He was then traded to the Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2019 season, but was released before playing.

He then signed with the New England Patriots and played one game before being released days after his offseason trainers accused him of assault and rape. He denied all allegations.

Finally, he then signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in October 2020.

