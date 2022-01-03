Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An Argentine DJ has responded after being blamed for Lionel Messi testing positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that Messi was one of four players to catch Covid.

DJ Fer Palacio shared a photo of himself with Messi at a recent party on Instagram and, in the wake of Messi’s positive test, it sparked a wave of abuse.

Video footage also surfaced of Messi dancing with his wife Antonela at the party in his home country.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is now isolating, along with PSG teammates Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.

Palacio responds to abuse

DJ Palacio was hired to perform at the party. Labelled an ‘assassin’ following Messi’s positive result, he decided to defend himself on Instagram.

“I’ve just got up and seen I’ve got a lot of messages and am trending on social media because Messi tested positive for Covid and people are saying I gave it to him,” the DJ said, per The Sun.

"I’ve got loads of private messages and people have even gone as far as calling me an assassin.

"I had done a Covid test yesterday because I have to travel to Uruguay tomorrow and I haven’t got Covid.

"I’ll show you all now.”

Palacio then posted his negative PCR test result, with his full name of Fernando Palacio clearly visible for his 1.1 million followers to see.

Poor guy.

Earlier in the week, Palacio had celebrated "making the greatest dance" with an Instagram post that attracted more than 580,000 ‘likes’.

“Thanks to the whole Messi family for the invitation,” the caption read.

When will Messi be back?

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was unable to put a date on Messi's return, simply saying he will be back in Paris once he tests negative.

