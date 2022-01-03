Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Update: New Leaks Reveal Barbershop, Transmog, Rebalancing and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Patch is expected to be released in early 2022, and now more information appears to have been leaked regarding the upcoming update.

Although there has not been a huge amount of content leaked ahead of the new update, some new information appears to be doing the rounds from 4chan.

It's worth noting that this news should be taken with a grain of salt, with some prior leaks from 4chan being spurious, but there has been some recent content for other titles leaked on the platform that have been legitimate.

Here's everything you need to know about the recent leaks surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 and what may be coming to the 1.5 Patch.

Barbershop, Transmog, Rebalancing and More

The recent leaks from 4chan indicated a number of changes that will reportedly be coming to the game as part of the 1.5 Patch.

Reportedly, the newest version of the game will apparently include barbershops, a garage for players to store vehicles, improved AI (although it is not confirmed what this relates to exactly), a transmog system, rebalancing of loot and a new user interface.

Again, it is worth bearing in mind that these leaks should be treated as rumours, as 4chan cannot be considered a 100% legitimate source.

Interestingly, some of the aspects that are reportedly coming to the game have already been implemented by modders since the official release of the game back in 2020.

The barbershop for instance has been available for players on PC for quite some time, with the Cyber Barbers mod being available to download via Nexus mods.

Cyber Barbers is an interesting mod, as it gives players the ability to replace hair styles and body tattoos in the game.

The mod description from the creator is as follows: "The Mod replaces Hair styles and Body tattoo's for MALE ONLY. Combines other hair types and cyberwar.

"5 Hairs with multiple variants replaced. H12, H16, H27, H29, H31(multiple variants) + H34 (multiple Variants). Body Tattoo's 2 and 4 not touched so far as I like them."

CD Project Red will obviously be hoping to create a far more elaborate version of this if and when they implement it into the game. CDPR does however have quite a lot to focus on in terms of bringing the game up to scratch for players in 2022 beyond aesthetics.

