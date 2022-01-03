Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Update: Free DLC Information including New Game Plus (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Patch is expected to be a soft relaunch for the game when it is finally released at some point in early 2022, and information has been leaked regarding the expected free DLC that will be coinciding with the Patch release.

Although there has not been a huge amount of content leaked ahead of the new update, some new information surrounding the free DLC content that CDPR is planning for the Patch appears to be doing the rounds from 4chan.

It's worth noting that this news should be taken with a grain of salt, with some prior leaks from 4chan being spurious, but there has been some recent content for other titles leaked on the platform that have been legitimate.

Here's everything you need to know regarding the apparent leaks surrounding the free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Patch Free DLC

The recent leaks from 4chan indicated what players are likely to see when the 1.5 Patch is released, at least in terms of what can be expected in terms of Free DLC content.

The leak indicated that: "the promised free DLC will be bundled in and includes 4 new weapons, new game plus, apartment customization and new gigs."

We do not currently have information regarding the supposed new weapons that will be coming to the game, nor do we know at this time what class the weapons themselves will actually be.

New Game Plus is certainly an interesting prospect for fans of the game as it stands. Despite the fact that there is still a long way to go for CD Projekt Red to patch the game to the optimum level, there are a number of players who have been clamouring for some sort of New Game Plus feature to be implemented, and it looks as though they may finally be getting their wish.

Apartment customisation also looks like it may be an interesting new element for the game, giving players another reason to get fully immersed into the world of Night City beyond the customisation of their individual versions of V.

