Antonio Brown's remarkable outburst cost him close to $1 million during Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the New York Jets on Sunday, according to Spotrac.

Brown seemed to retire mid-game after storming off the field in the second quarter in New York, much to the bemusement of the millions watching.

It was revealed on Twitter after the game that Brown was eight catches away from a bonus of $333,333. He also missed out on a further $666,666 through other bonuses, which he was frustratingly close to redeeming.

Brown was upset and animated on the sideline and inexplicably started to remove his jersey and pads while teammates pleaded with him to stay on the field.

Brown threw his undershirt into the stands before running across the field towards the stadium tunnel holding up the peace sign.

It truly was a bizarre moment, and it's one that will certainly hit his bank account given he was so close to three huge bonuses.

However, the most important thing is that Brown is okay and he gets the help and support he needs following the outburst.

After the game, NFL legend and Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady told reporters: "The incident was obviously a difficult situation.

"We all love him and care about him deeply," Brady said, adding that their relationship goes beyond being teammates.

He added: "I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening."

This is not Brown's first controversial incident during his time in the NFL.

Three weeks ago, an NFL investigation concluded that Brown and two other players had lied about their vaccination status.

Also, in 2017, Brown was accused of rape by one of his former offseason trainers. He denied all allegations and vowed to continue playing to clear his name.

Buc's head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Brown would no longer be a Buccaneers player after this outburst, stating: "He is no longer a Buc, alright? That's the end of the story."

