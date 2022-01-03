Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Full List of New Monsters Coming to the Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released onto game servers in the coming days and we've got everything you need to know about the new monsters that are being added as part of the latest iteration of the multiplayer giant.

Several major leaks have confirmed many of the monsters and new bosses that will be part of Enkanomiya, the newest region within Inazuma.

The new region was originally known as Byakuyakoku, a land that lost its former glory by sinking deep beneath the ocean due in massive part to the Archon War.

Here's everything you need to know about the new monsters that will be officially added to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.4 Update of the game.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update New Monsters

It has been confirmed that the following new monsters will be heading to Genshin Impact as part of the official 2.4 Update of the game:

New Specters

Specters were originally introduced to Genshin Impact way back as part of the 2.1 Update of the game. Specters are common mobs that can be found floating around Inazuma.

Specters will usually stick in groups and they come in all elements. With the release of the 2.4 Update, players will be able to face three additional new forms of Specters, which include Electro, Cryo and Pyro.

Bathysmal Vishaps

These new forms of Vishaps coming to the game are absolutely deadly. The Bathysmal Vishaps can be found in groups alongside elements that are extremely complementary in terms of danger.

As well as that, the new Vishaps can perform an attack called Cleansing Shower, which drains energy from Elemental Burst. Once players are completely drained, their characters will start losing HP.

Pyro Abyss Lectors

The final new monsters coming to the game as part of the 2.4 Update are the Pyro Abyss Lectors.

We're expecting that players will be able to utilize the Hydro element to their advantage when fighting these latest versions of the Lectors.

