Nate Diaz's sparring partner says a boxing match against Jake Paul would be 'easy money'

Jake Paul would be 'easy money' for Nate Diaz in a boxing match, according to a sparring partner who has called for the fight to happen next.

Former UFC fighter Chris Avila - who famously fought Artem Lobov on the undercard of the Stockton slapper's rematch with Conor McGregor - currently fights out of the Nick Diaz Academy in California.

Paul, 24, has publicly petitioned UFC president Dana White to let him fight any one of either Diaz, 36, McGregor, 33, or Jorge Masvidal, 37.

White was quick to dismiss Paul - who he openly accused of using steroids - but Avila wants to see his friend fight the YouTuber as he believes it would be an easy night's work for Diaz.

Avila, 28, told MMA Fighting: “I’m down to see that fight [between Nate and Jake Paul].

“But when you fight Nate Diaz, you’re getting the realest fighter of all time right there.

"So these guys are sitting here calling his name and eventually he’s going to get in the boxing ring and I’m excited to see it.

"Who he’s going to box is his choice. He’s going to make a stamp and a statement in boxing, easy.

“The Jake Paul fight, Jake Paul’s team is zero, we’re one up already.

"That last fight was a Paul-Diaz, team versus team, Jake Paul made that. They’re already down one.

"So if he wants to get in the ring with Nate or me, it would be fine with either of us. I know that’s a fight I can win. I know that’s a fight Nate would win, hands down. Easy money.”

Paul was originally meant to face Tommy Fury - the younger brother of Tyson Fury - after the 24-year-old American beat Tyron Woodley by split decision in August.

But the Brit pulled out of the fight after suffering an injury in training, which meant Woodley stepped in as a short-notice replacement to fight Paul again in Florida.

With Fury - who is on vacation with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague - currently without an opponent, Avila has thrown his own name into the hat.

“Tommy Fury, he ain’t got nothing on me or my team,” he added.

“I feel that’s a fight I can hands down win and advance to the bigger fights and eventually get to a fight with Jake Paul.

“It’s good that I got to showcase that I’m a boxer. I actually am a boxer. It’s one of the arts that I train in on a daily basis.

"I have a real boxing coach. I come from a boxing background. We’re real martial artists here at the Nick Diaz academy so we’re not your typical MMA fighter.

“We have real boxers. We train with high level boxers. It’s nothing new to me.

"It felt good to go out there and show that I was the show. I bring the show. There’s no doubting that now that everyone saw what they saw.

"Just showed the level that I’m on is a lot higher than these guys that are getting the attention and these big fights.”

