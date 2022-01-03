Kirby and the Forgotten Land: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to be a major 3D platforming title for the Nintendo Switch, but what is the release date for the game?

Players will be able to take control of the pink puffball and move around freely in 3D stages among abandoned structures from a past civilization.

Gamers will be able to copy enemies' abilities such as Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore the surroundings of the world, and it's looking like the release might be one of the biggest of 2022 for Nintendo!

Here's everything you need to know about the potential release date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release Date

Whilst there is not currently a publicly confirmed date for the release of the game, we do know that it will be launching in Spring 2022.

Realistically, that means that we can expect Kirby and the Forgotten Land to be released on Nintendo Switch anytime between March and June 2022.

2022 looks set to be a pretty massive year for Nintendo, with some big exclusives set to be released including Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Friday January 28 and Triangle Strategy on Friday March 4.

We're expecting to hear more on the official release of the game around February, following the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This gives Nintendo enough time to promote the new Kirby title without getting in the way of the Pokemon marketing, as the demographics for the games are similar.

Fans who are looking to get their hands on a Kirby game for the Nintendo Switch right now should look at Kirby Star Allies, Super Kirby Clash and Kirby Fighters 2. If you want something that will play more like Kirby and the Forgotten Land (when it finally releases), then Mario Odyssey is your best bet there.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo makes an official announcement regarding the release date of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but as mentioned we're expecting this to be at some point between March and June 2022!

