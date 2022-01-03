Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane will forever occupy a special place in the hearts of Manchester United fans and deservedly so.

The Irishman is, in the eyes of many, the best captain of the Premier League era. He led by example on the pitch and demanded 100 per cent effort from every teammate at all times, whether during matches or even training sessions.

It’s a tragedy that Keane didn’t leave United on better terms. He famously fell out with Sir Alex Ferguson in November 2005 and his 12-year spell at Old Trafford was subsequently brought to an abrupt end.

Keane had a brief spell with Celtic during the second half of the 2005-06 season before hanging up his boots.

Fifteen years later and the relationship between Keane and Ferguson sadly remains frosty at best.

Hopefully one day the pair can let bygones be bygones. Their extraordinary careers probably wouldn’t have been as successful if they hadn’t worked together.

Keane and Fergie were extremely similar in many ways. Both men possessed a fierce will to win.

They absolutely despised losing at anything. Even ‘team bonding’ quizzes led to drama.

There’s a fantastic clip from the 1990s that shows a furious Keane kicking off as Ferguson and his coaching staff win a quiz.

A deadly serious Keane says to the quizmaster: “John, were you asked to change the questions about two minutes ago? I think you were, weren’t you? You were asked to change all the questions.”

Keane’s teammates including Gary Neville and Nicky Butt couldn’t help laughing at Keane as he complained that the quiz had been fixed.

When Ferguson and his coaches celebrated after winning the quiz, it was too much for Keane to handle.

The legendary midfielder reacted by rising from his seat before storming off.

“You’ve fixed it man, you know you have,” a fuming Keane said as he left the room.

Video: Roy Keane loses at Man Utd quiz

Watch the funny clip here:

Absolutely textbook Roy Keane.

His winning mentality was off the scale.

