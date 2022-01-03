Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Genshin Impact Update Livestreams are a huge part of the community surrounding the massively popular MiHoYo game, but when is the 2.6 Livestream?

miHoYo will be giving players a number of different updates surrounding the game when the 2.6 Livestream is revealed, and players are eagerly anticipating what the developers will be adding for the third update of 2022.

Update 2.5 is expected to be released into Genshin Impact during late February-early March 2022, so we’ve got a good idea of when we can expect the Livestream and official release of Update 2.6.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream, including how to watch the event live and on-demand.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Date

We do not currently have a definitive date from MiHoYo as to when the Genshin Impact 2.6 Update will be going live.

The 2.4 Update Livestream took place on Sunday 26th December, just under two weeks before the update was officially added to the servers of the game.

With that sort of timeframe, we expect the 2.6 Livestream to be going live around mid-March 2022, potentially on Friday 11th or Friday 18th.

Friday is usually the day that the developers release the Livestream for the latest version of the game, and the 2.4 Update was a one-off due to the Holiday season.

Time

We will update this page as and when MiHoYo confirms when the time of the Livestream for the 2.6 Update!

How to Watch

The developers usually host the Livestream for new updates on Twitch, and it’s extremely likely that this will also be the case for the 2.6 Update Livestream.

It’s also likely that we will see MiHoYo offer fans the usual promo code giveaways and character demonstrations when the Twitch stream goes live.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Is Ayaka Getting a Rerun?

Redeem Codes

As noted, the developers will offer players redeem codes during the Livestreams, at least that has been the practice for the past few iterations of the new update reveal.

We expect this to continue with the 2.6 Livestream, and we will update this page with all of the Redeem Code information as and when it is made available by MiHoYo!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Kamisato Ayato Leaks Reveal Skill Name

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News