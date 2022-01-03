Cyberpunk 2077 Next Gen Update: Soft Reboot to Be Called Samurai Edition (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to get a Next-Gen update in the early part of 2022, and a recent leak has suggested that it will be called the Samurai Edition.

Whilst the leak still has to be considered just a rumour, as it has not been verified by any of the more prominent leakers, it does have quite a lot of information regarding the next version of the game.

CD Projekt Red has apparently been working on the "soft reboot" of the game for some time, and the Next-Gen version of the game could be a major shift in the perception of the once-maligned title.

Here's everything you need to know about the recent leaks surrounding the Next-Gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, which is reportedly set to be the Samurai Edition.

Cyberpunk 2077 Samurai Edition

The leaks came from a post on 4chan, so it is worth bearing in mind that they are just rumours at this point.

The leaker indicated several massive changes that will be coming to the game as part of both the Next-Gen Upgrade and the 1.5 Patch, both of which are expected to be released in Q1 of 2022.

Samurai Edition refers to the band that Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves' character) is the lead singer of.

Whether CDPR opts to actually use this name remains to be seen, but it would certainly make sense for the new version, which will be optimised for Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5 for the very first time, to be treated as a relaunch for the game as the company looks to change the perception of the original lambasted release.

Other elements of the leak indicated what players can expect to see as part of the 1.5 Patch that should be released at exactly the same time as the Next-Gen version of the game. Some of these changes involve Free DLC that will be coming out, with the leaker on 4chan indicating that the extra content will be "4 new weapons, new game plus, apartment customization and new gigs."

Again, this leak has not been verified, so take it with a grain of salt. Having said that, it's pretty exciting to see what CDPR may well be working on to try and revamp the game this year!

