Logan Paul has once again reiterated that he still hasn't been paid for his fight with Floyd Mayweather, which took place back in June of 2020.

The YouTuber entered the ring with the undefeated boxing legend last year. It was classed as one of the most highly-anticipated boxing events of the year.

The exhibition encounter lasted all eight rounds, with Paul even landing a few punches, but it was very clear to see that Mayweather was not taking it seriously and was only there for the money. No surprise there.

Reportedly, the YouTube star should have made a monumental fee of $20 million from the fight, but claims he still hasn't seen a dime of it.

On Twitter, Paul shared a photo of an article reporting that Floyd had made so much money from the bout, he could buy Jeff Bezos' jet.

He said: "Yeah, because the dirty little rat hasn't paid me yet, lol. It's been six months.

"But no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me and more. January 4."

Logan and KSI are set to make a major announcement this week.

The pair have fought twice before, with the first affair ending in a draw and the second ending with the Briton victorious.

It's not yet clear what the announcement will be, but it is thought to be confirmation of a third meeting in the ring between the pair of YouTube stars.

Sharing this announcement on Twitter, Logan wrote: "This only ends one way."

Logan is not the only member of the Paul family to make waves in the sport, his brother Jake has made a fortune since starting his boxing career.

After a handful of fights, Jake is teasing a switch to UFC and has promised to quit boxing if president Dana White agrees to his three demands.

They are essentially better pay for the fighters, a bigger slice of the revenue the company makes and also long-term healthcare for the competitors.

