Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Open World: Where Will the Game Be Taking Place?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is set to be even bigger when it is finally released on Playstation consoles, but will there be an open world element to the game?

The first part of the FF7 Remake saw players complete the Midgar section of the game, and many longtime fans of the iconic JRPG are wondering what will be in store when the second part is unveiled.

The original FF7 on the Playstation had a vast world for players to explore, and it is expected that this will also be the case when FF7 Remake Part 2 is finally released.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential open world elements that could be part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

FF7 Remake Part II Open World

It was confirmed by the game's co-director Naoki Hamaguchi in 2021 that the next instalment of the series will feature an over-world.

Speaking to IGN, he said: "as for improvement, or should I say "change," moving forward — because the next instalment will involve Cloud and company to leave Midgar and explore the world map, our next challenge will be to create gameplay that leverages the vastness of the world, unlike what we did in this current title."

We do not have any further information beyond that currently, and it is not known exactly how much of the world from the original game will be available in Part 2 of the Remake.

Some fans are anticipating that we will see a massive amount of the world in Part 2, but it is difficult to establish just how much will be available, as Square Enix may opt to keep some elements back for a Part 3 or even Part 4.

We will update this page as and when we get more information regarding the open world elements of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, as we hope these will either be made available by Square Enix or leaked in the next few months ahead of the anticipated release of the next instalment in the series!

