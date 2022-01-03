Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal players were deeply frustrated with referee Stuart Attwell and VAR Jarred Gillett after their performance in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Gunners had a penalty claim rejected in the first half after Martin Odegaard was caught by City ‘keeper Ederson.

Then, in the second half City won a spot-kick when Bernardo Silva went to ground under contact from Granit Xhaka.

Ramsdale slams 'inconsistent' VAR

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was left frustrated with the ‘inconsistency’ of VAR - Attwell reviewed the Silva incident but not the Odegaard one.

“Both penalties, I don't know why the referee is told to see one and not the other,” Ramsdale told BT Sport. “It is there for a reason, go and use it.

“The whole point is to help the game out, in real time it didn't look like one and slow it down on a screen and it is given.”

Ben White was angry at FT

A much wider conversation is needed on how best to utilise VAR in the Premier League because right now it’s leaving players, managers and fans extremely frustrated.

Indeed, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel was visible furious with it during his side's 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

A clip of Arsenal’s Ben White greeting Attwell and his assistant referees at full-time proves it's also leaving players upset.

White barely glanced at the first assistant and Attwell as they clapped hands before slapping the second assistant’s palm.

Arsenal fans react

White was every Arsenal fan at the end of the match. They quickly responded to the clip.

“Boy was mad and emotional,” wrote one fan. “I love the passion and aggression.”

Another tweeted: “Why have I only just seen this looool what a guy.”

Others are worried about potential repercussions for the centre-back.

“Watch The FA or PL see this and fine him for it. Sort of stunt they'd pull,” a supporter added.

As frustrating as the outcome of the match was for Arsenal - Rodri scored a late winner for Pep Guardiola's side - their fans are enjoying this newfound spirit within the squad.

Mikel Arteta has created a team that, unlike previous Arsenal teams, isn't a pushover.

