Coventry United recently confirmed the club would be going into "voluntary liquidation", despite starting their first professional season in 2021.

Players and backroom staff revealed the state of affairs by announcing on social media they had lost their jobs just days before Christmas.

The Red and Greens were left devastated in the wake of the news — having only enjoyed full-time roles as professional footballers for a matter of months.

"With regret the board of directors have instructed BK Plus Limited to assist with placing the company/club into creditors voluntary liquidation," the club wrote in a brief statement in December.

"At this point we cannot go into detail. We would like to thank everyone for the support over the last 7 years. The club will keep you updated on developments of the clubs future."

Players including Holly Chandler and Olivia Clark tweeted how "heartbroken" they were over discovering they were without both their jobs and passions during the Christmas period.

However, Coventry have been thrown a last-minute lifeline and could be saved from liquidation — but time is of the essence.

According to The Telegraph, an investor has made an eleventh-hour bid for a stake in the club, which could see all debts paid off.

Lewis Taylor, the CEO of energy company Energy Angels, reportedly wants to help stabilise the club until at least the end of the 2021/22 season. Taylor is a strong supporter of women's football and his company already sponsors Wolves Women, as of November last year.

With the nature of the late bid, plus Monday being a UK bank holiday, time is rapidly running out for action to be taken to save Coventry.

BK Plus set a deadline of January 4th to officially liquidate the club so any deals must be finalised before then if the Championship side stands a chance of staying afloat.

However, even if a deal with Energy Angels and Coventry is agreed, the FA would be duty-bound by the game's laws and a points deduction could be on the cards.

There is also the matter of whether Coventry players are currently in talks with other teams yet or not. After being dealt with redundancy paperwork, the women became free agents and are officially open to discuss moves before the transfer window closes on January 28th.

In the wake of the news, a crowdfunder has been set up to help support the Red and Greens, which has already surpassed the £13,000 donation mark over Christmas.

If Coventry can be saved, they could be without some of their key players for the remainder of the season and beyond. But for now, all focus is on whether the club can secure an investment deal and keep itself running before it's too late.

