Everton transfer news: Fresh 'top target' claim emerges amid eight-figure Goodison agreement

Everton transfer target Nathan Patterson "would fit the bill" as Toffees boss Rafa Benitez looks to complete his second signing of the transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Benitez has already been busy since the turn of the year and welcomed Vitaliy Mykolenko to Goodison Park from Dynamo Kiev over the weekend.

What's the latest news involving Patterson?

According to The Guardian, Everton are on the verge of strengthening their defensive options further with right-back Patterson.

The report suggests the 20-year-old will cost the Merseyside club an initial £12million plus add-ons, while The Scottish Sun have revealed he has already undergone a medical and held negotiations over a lucrative long-term contract ahead of the switch from reigning Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Benitez had confirmed his intentions to bolster his squad ahead of the transfer window's reopening and it should come as no surprise that the Spaniard has returned for Patterson after failing with two approaches during the summer.

Then-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard laughed off the Toffees' opening bid of £5million and went as far as to call it 'a joke'.

The Premier League side reportedly lodged an improved offer of £9million before the window slammed shut but were left frustrated after it was rejected once again.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Patterson?

O'Rourke believes Patterson would be the ideal signing to improve Benitez's right-back options.

The journalist also feels the six-cap Scotland international's arrival would prove to be good business in the sense that he could be sold on for an even more substantial figure further down the line.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "He's obviously a Scotland international.

"As we know, a right-back is one of Everton's top targets this window and in the summer. They want a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

"Patterson would fit the bill. He is young, exciting and got a potential resale value as well if he were to go to Everton and do well."

Why are Everton keen to tie up a deal for Patterson?

The only right-backs currently at Everton are Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny, with the former now being 33 and the latter only making his second Premier League start of the season during the weekend defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Patterson has also failed to nail down a regular starting spot at Rangers during the early stages of his career, meaning now could be the perfect time for the Toffees to strike a deal before his value potentially rises further.

Despite his lack of regular action north of the border, Patterson clearly has plenty of potential and former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has even labelled him as 'exceptional'.

