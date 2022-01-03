Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gary Neville had football fans in stitches with his co-commentary during Chelsea’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

Neville was at Stamford Bridge alongside Martin Tyler to provide co-commentary on one of the most entertaining games of the season so far.

Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, but Mateo Kovacic’s wonder-strike and an equaliser from Christian Pulisic saw the two sides go into half-time level.

No further goals were scored but the 40,000 fans inside the stadium, plus millions more watching around the world, had still been treated to a classic.

On his latest podcast, Neville described the first half as “breathtaking” and believes the standard of football currently on display in the Premier League has never been higher.

Neville's noises during Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool were amazing

Some of the noises the former Manchester United captain was making in the gantry were extraordinary.

The Gary Neville ‘goalgasm’ is one of the most loved sounds in football commentary, and Sky Sports viewers were treated to a whole host of wonderful noises from the excellent pundit.

A brilliant video has emerged compiling all of Neville’s best noises from the game into one 35-second package.

It starts with a 9/10 for his “Ooooo” after Salah’s goal, followed by a 6/10 goalgasm as Kovacic netted his screamer from the edge of the box.

Neville earned a perfect 10/10 for his “Ughaaaghhhhhh” when Pulisic equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Mason Mount then went close to raising the roof when his shot rolled narrowly wide seconds later.

The noise Neville made for that chance earned him an unprecedented 11/10.

Watch the video here:

Gary Neville's best Chelsea commentary moments

What is it with Chelsea games and Neville making incredible noises on commentary?

His goalgasm for Fernando Torres’s legendary goal away at Barcelona in 2012 will never be beaten:

Although his reaction from Didier Drogba’s goal against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final certainly ran it close:

We speak on behalf of all football fans when we say: Gary, thank you!

