Hammers transfer news: 'Ideal' £45m attacker 'on West Ham's list'

Journalist Pete O’Rourke is “sure” that Lille forward Jonathan David is on West Ham United’s list of players that they “would like to sign” in the January transfer window.

The Hammers have been heavily linked with several players in recent weeks as David Moyes looks to bolster his first-team squad in order to maintain their push for European football.

What is the latest news involving West Ham?

According to the Daily Mail, David is one of the stars who has been identified by the capital club as they aim to build on their impressive start to the campaign.

Since arriving at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy back in August 2020, David has established himself as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting and promising attacking talents.

Last season, the highly-rated 21-year-old bagged 13 goals and provided a further five assists in 48 appearances for Lille as they claimed their first league title in 10 years, toppling French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

However, David appears to have elevated his game to new heights in 2021/22, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions in his opening 27 games of the campaign.

The Canada international’s impressive performances for both club and country have reportedly caught the attention of West Ham, and O’Rourke believes the east London outfit could attempt to secure his services this winter.

What has O’Rourke said about David?

With Moyes short on options in the final third of the pitch, the transfer expert revealed David is someone who the club's hierarchy is keen on signing.

O’Rourke also claimed that his style of play makes him a perfect fit for the physical demands of the Premier League, with the North American's natural pace being one of his biggest assets.

He told GiveMeSport: “I'm sure he's on West Ham's list of players that they would like to sign. And I think he is ideally suited to Premier League football.”

Do West Ham need another striker?

Ever since Sebastien Haller departed the London Stadium for Dutch giants Ajax last January, West Ham have been left with Michail Antonio as their only recognised striker in the first-team squad.

Therefore, a January move for David, who is valued at £45 million by Transfermarkt, would surely be warmly welcomed by Moyes and the club’s supporters alike.

West Ham are currently locked in a battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League, and David's arrival would boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

