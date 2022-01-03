Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ryan Garcia says Vasyl Lomachenko is the No.1 lightweight in the world... but left Teofimo Lopez off of his list of the best at 135lbs.

The 23-year-old American - who has been a part of Canelo Alvarez's team since he switched camps to Eddy Reynoso's 'House of Boxing' gym in San Diego back in 2018 - considers the Ukrainian the best in the division once again following his win over Richard Commey.

Unbeaten Garcia then put George Kambosos Jr - who shocked the world by beating Lopez in November - in second place, with a toss-up between bitter rivals Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis for third and fourth place respectively.

Speaking to World Boxing News, he said: “Loma No. 1.

“Close between Devin and Tank. Then you got George, who fought well. Loma No. 1.

"Then I would say Kambosos No. 2 and Devin and Tank a toss-up. They both had pretty mediocre performances.”

After suffering the second defeat of his career to Lopez two years ago in Las Vegas, Lomachenko re-established himself as the best lightweight in the world with a systematic beatdown of Commey at Madison Square Garden.

The 33-year-old showed off his superior skills and ring IQ to drop the Ghanaian in the seventh round halfway through the fight and capture the vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title in the process.

Lomachenko is hellbent on recapturing the WBO belt which Kambosos currently holds.

Meanwhile, Garcia's big win came in January last year when he beat former Eddie Hearn-promoted fighter Luke Campbell by seventh-round stoppage.

And while he hasn't fought again since then, the Flash insists he would accept a fight with Lomachenko in a heartbeat if given the opportunity.

Can you get full marks on this ultimate Vasyl Lomachenko quiz? Try your luck below..

1 of 20 The Ultimate Vasyl Lomachenko Quiz: What is his full name? Vasyl Lomachenko Vasiliy Anatoliyovych Lomachenko Vasly Anatoliyovych Lomachenko Vasyl Anatoliyovych Lomachenko

Garcia admitted: "“I think that’s a huge fight, me versus Lomachenko.

"But I would love to fight Lomachenko as well.

"I think he’s a great fighter."

Despite his lengthy absence, Garcia was a keen observer when Lomachenko clashed with Commey, and spoke of his respect for the former three-weight world champion.

However, he also insisted the two-time Olympic gold medallist should have knocked out Commey when he had the chance to do so, rather than prolonging the punishment which he felt was unnecessary.

Garcia enthused: “Lomachenko just fights so pure with his movement, and he doesn’t waste any energy.

"He flows, and he has the footwork, his body positioning.

"He fought amazing, but he should have knocked [Commey] out.

“I guess it’s good to care about the fighter but maybe just finish him off.

“It’s actually better if he would have just finished him instead of keep beating on him.

"He should have just finished him, and then he would have given him less punishment.”

READ MORE: Jake Paul would be ‘easy money’ for Nate Diaz, claims UFC and Bellator veteran

MORE: Canelo Alvarez sends 'special' message to Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

News Now - Sport News