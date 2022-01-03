Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Day 1 this weekend, and his first challenger has now been revealed.

On Sunday evening, before WWE Day 1 went on the air, it was announced that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19.

That meant that Roman's scheduled match with Brock Lesnar would not be taking place, with Lesnar instead inserted into the WWE Championship match set for the main event of the show.

Lesnar wasn't just a bystander in the match though, as the former UFC star ended up pinning Big E to become the WWE Champion once again.

Fans really enjoyed the interactions between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar during the match, and it seems like this is something we are going to be getting more of in the coming weeks.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Brock Lesnar's first challenger in his new reign as WWE Champion is going to be Lashley.

As can be seen above, the reaction to this news has been pretty positive, with fans exciting to see Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar finally lock horns.

It isn't just fans who are going to be excited, as Bobby Lashley has gone on record to state that the promise of a match with Brock Lesnar brought him back to WWE in 2018.

This is something that fans, as can be seen below, have already picked up on.

As of right now, there is no word on when Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is going to take place, but a pretty solid bet would be the Royal Rumble on January 29.

