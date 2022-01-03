Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With 2021 now behind us, it’s time to look forward to 2022 and an exciting 12 months of women’s sport.

Female athletes will have a chance to shine this year, with a number of prestigious sporting events scheduled for the coming months.

GiveMeSport Women picks the top five women’s sport events set to be held in 2022, along with some honourable mentions.

Women’s Ashes – January 27th to February 19th

England’s hopes in the men’s Ashes may have ended sooner than the 14-day quarantine period the players had to undergo, but the women’s competition should be a lot more fiercely contested.

The multi-format series begins on January 27th with a one-off Test in Canberra, followed by three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals.

England are the 50-over world champions, but Australia lifted the T20 crown in 2020, and only had a world record 26-match winning run in one-day internationals ended by India in September.

Australia have also held the Ashes since 2015. England won only one of the seven matches between the two sides when they last met in 2019.

Despite this, England captain Heather Knight has sounded confident about her team’s chances of victory.

"Australia are at their best when they are on top of you and trying to exploit weakness, so we have to make sure we are trying to punch first and win those key battles early," she said.

"We feel in a really good place to do that as we have improved as a team. We have more leaders in the side since 2019 and world-class players who can win us games."

Women’s Cricket World Cup – March 4th to April 3rd

Just 13 days after the conclusion of the Ashes, England will begin their Women’s Cricket World Cup title defence.

The tournament, which will run from March 4th to April 3rd, will be held in New Zealand. Eight teams will play in total, including the hosts, defending champions England, Australia and South Africa.

India, West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh complete the line-up. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with the top four teams then qualifying for the semi-finals.

The last Women’s Cricket World Cup was held in England in 2017. The hosts beat India by nine runs to secure their fourth world title.

Euro 2022 – July 6th to 31st

The Lionesses will look to go one step further than their male counterparts by triumphing in the final of the European Championship at Wembley.

This time, the whole tournament will be hosted in England. Ten venues around the country will stage matches from July 6th to 31st, including Old Trafford in Manchester and Wembley in London.

England are among the favourites to win, but clinching their first ever European title will not be an easy task.

The Netherlands are back to defend their title, and Sweden, Spain, Germany, France and Norway are all contenders too.

Austria, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and Iceland are the remaining teams in the tournament.

Rugby World Cup – October 8th to November 12th

England will be clear favourites heading into the Rugby World Cup, scheduled to take place in New Zealand from October 8th to November 12th.

The Red Roses have won 18 tests in a row, including back-to-back record victories over world champions New Zealand last month. They have scored 57 tries and conceded just 10 in 2021.

This year also saw a third consecutive Women’s Six Nations title for Simon Middleton’s side.

Eleven teams have qualified so far, including New Zealand. The hosts, who are the most successful World Cup side with five titles, will be out for revenge on England.

Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Italy, Japan, South Africa, the United States and Wales are also in the draw. The final team in the tournament is to be decided in a qualifier next month.

Rugby League World Cup – November 1st to 19th

The Rugby League World Cup will have three separate tournaments running alongside each other – men, women and wheelchair.

Eight women’s teams will be split into two groups, with hosts England, Brazil, Canada and Papua New Guinea in Group A. Australia, Cook Islands, France and New Zealand are in Group B.

Matches will take place from November 1st until 19th, at a number of venues around the north of England.

Australia are the dominant nation in women’s rugby league. They won their 11th world title in 2017, defeating England in their 14th consecutive World Cup final.

Despite this, the hosts will be hoping to use their home advantage to put an end to Australia’s supremacy.

Honourable mentions



Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – July 28th to August 8th



World Athletics Championships – July 15th to 24th



The Hundred – TBC



