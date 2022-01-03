Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the new year now upon us, it's going to be one full of action for rising tennis star Emma Raducanu.

The US Open champion is embarking on her first full WTA Tour, and the spotlight is going to fall heavily on the Brit as the world waits to see what other magic she can conjure up on the court.

Raducanu skyrocketed up the world rankings after her historic first Grand Slam win at the US Open last year — but the pressure is now on for her to keep delivering similar performances.

Martina Navratilova recently discussed the 19-year-old's upcoming season — and despite her success at Flushing Meadows, the Czech believes it's going to be a tough 2022 for Raducanu.

"It’s going to be hard for her this year," the nine-time Wimbledon champion admitted. "Players have seen her, they know what to do against her. But most of all, she just needs matches.

"She’s the biggest wildcard for me. Because clearly, she has the ability to play great tennis."

1 of 15 When did Emma Raducanu make her WTA Tour main draw debut? April May June July

Indeed, Raducanu stunned the world back in September when she powered through her second Grand Slam tournament to go on and win the whole thing. She achieved this without so much as dropping a single set.

Her victory made her the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam, and the youngest British woman ever to reach the last 16 in the Open Era.

After she returned from New York, Raducanu was greeted with a number of lucrative endorsement deals with brands including Dior, Evian, and British Airways.

She was also awarded an MBE as part of the Queen's New Year's Honours list for her groundbreaking achievement — as well as being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.as well as being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

However, her performances on the court fell rather short of the mark compared to her triumph at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu's best result since being crowned US Open champion was reaching the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open — the tournament on her father's home soil of Romania.

With the 2022 calendar now in full swing, Raducanu will be looking towards her first Grand Slam of the year — the Australian Open. Navratilova reflected on the teen's recent form as the iconic tournament beckons.

"Can she replicate it consistently enough? Eight WTA-level tournaments in her life? That’s half a season. I’d go into Wimbledon with 10, 12 matches under my belt.

"It’s going to be so much to handle physically, playing more matches, but everybody’s going to be gunning for her — that’s the thing that’s going to look good on their resume.

"And the pressure’s going to be on her emotionally, as well. Being a Brit, she’s under a huge microscope, and it’s hard to get away from it. We’ll see."

The 18-time Grand Slam winner also had her say on Raducanu's decision to part ways with Andrew Richardson — the coach who helped her reach US Open glory.

"Coaching uncertainty, too. To me, that she let go of the coach that got her to the US Open was unfathomable. I really don’t get that."

The 19-year-old has since started working with Torben Beltz after she stated she was looking for a mentor with more WTA experience as she heads into the biggest year of her tennis career so far.

News Now - Sport News