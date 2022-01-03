Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s hard to stun Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Great One possesses one of the most legendary characters in professional wrestling and even if someone was to say The Rock was the greatest character in history, few would argue.

His overwhelming charisma makes him almost untouchable on the microphone. The appropriately named People’s Champion could capture and control an audience of 50,000 with the lift of a finger or just a few words of his iconic catchphrases.

In wrestling, moments are everything and comedy certainly has its place too which is why any rare breaking of character could be gold.

In a segment on Raw back in March of 2000, a rare crack was seen in the seemingly unshakeable Rock.

At the time, The Brahma Bull was the WWF Champion and had interrupted his former tag partner Mick Foley. He strolled down to the ring in the way only he could, confident as ever.

Foley, who was the number one contender at the time, awaited The Rock’s arrival, but had to watch as he climbed each turnbuckle to soak in the crowd.

Once settled and ready to talk, Foley managed to extract a handshake from his former partner, acknowledging the wars the two had previously been through.

Respect was evident between the two high-profile stars and Foley stated how much he admired The Rock’s achievements and stressed that his foe may now be able to see himself listed among the greatest WWF champions of all time.

Crucially he then asked: “How does that make you feel?”

This was the catalyst for Foley to trigger one of the funniest moments in wrestling as he wittingly caught out The Great One.

Foley got one over on The Rock as he sharply interrupted him with his own catchphrase - ‘It doesn't matter how it makes you feel.'

The crowd lost their minds in reaction to this moment, excitement which Mick Foley himself couldn’t contain. He even left the ring to complete a lap of honour, chanting his own name in pure celebration.

In those days, shutting down someone with the charisma of The Rock could’ve been worth 1,000 title wins and the Electrifying One couldn’t hide how impressed he was.

The commentators were bellowing with laughter and The Rock himself had a slight chuckle to too.

This was a special moment made even better by the cracking of the most un-fazeable talker in history.

