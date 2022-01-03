Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sasha Banks had fans worried after an injury scare at a WWE Live Event in North Carolina last night.

Reports on social media from WWE's live event in North Carolina last night began picking up some traction after it seemed like Sasha Banks picked up an injury.

As noted, by PWInsider, there were fears that Banks had injured her leg or knee during her match with Charlotte Flair at the show.

PWInsider reports that Banks landed awkwardly after taking a backbreaker, with an audible being called to go to the finish quicker than planned

PWInsider.com is told that while taking an over the knee backbreaker, Banks' left leg was planted awkwardly as she took the bump and hit the mat. Banks kicked out of a pinfall but then stayed on the mat, where the referee checked her out. They continued but quickly went to a finish after several more spots.

Reports from the venue indicated that Sasha Banks had to be carried to the back by referees, and this has now been corroborated by PWInsider.

Banks was assisted out of the ring by WWE officials. We are told she was being checked out but there is no official word on the issue as of this writing.

Thankfully, the injury doesn't appear to have been too serious, as Banks has provided an update on her condition on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Sasha thanked fans for their support, and confirmed that she's "good" despite the injury scare.

