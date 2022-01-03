Chelsea latest news: 'Brutal' update emerges on surprised and 'upset' Romelu Lukaku

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Romelu Lukaku has been left “upset” by the reaction to his tell-all interview in which he admitted his frustration at his current situation at Chelsea.

The striker was left out of the squad for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool over the weekend, with manager Thomas Tuchel seemingly punishing him for his claims.

What’s the latest with Lukaku?

The Belgium international was re-signed by the Blues from Inter Milan in the summer for a huge fee of £97.5m.

He has gone on to play 18 times in all competitions, scoring seven goals and also registering two assists.

However, last week, an interview with Lukaku was published last week in which he claimed that he was “not happy” with the bit-part role he was playing under Tuchel’s management.

He also claimed that he intends to return to Inter before his career is over, having won Serie A with the club last season and scoring 64 goals in 95 games for them.

The manager has since confirmed, per BBC Sport, that he is set to sit down with Lukaku on Monday in order to discuss his role at the club for the remainder of the season.

Lukaku has occasionally been left on the bench this season even when fit and available to Tuchel and it remains to be seen how the conversation with Tuchel will go.

The Belgian missed the game against Liverpool, as Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2; Kai Havertz started the fixture up front.

And Jones has now revealed that Lukaku has been surprised by the reaction to his interview.

What did he say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: "He's been quite upset, I'm told, by the reaction to the story, the way it's all blown up. He didn't think it'd be quite as brutal as it has been."

Will Lukaku get back into the team?

Tuchel has suggested that, if the meeting goes well on Monday, he will be restored to the starting XI and Chelsea, at the end of the day, need him.

They dropped points at the weekend despite coming from 2-0 down and are now 10 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

They face a big month coming up, too, as they face Tottenham Hotspur three times, once in the Premier League and twice in Carabao Cup semi-finals, while also taking on City later this month and Chesterfield Town in the FA Cup.

Lukaku’s record has not been brilliant but he can change games, such is his goalscoring talent, if he is given the chance.

One such example would be Lukaku coming off the bench to score and lay on an assist against Aston Villa in just 45 minutes of action.

The right thing for Tuchel to do is to ensure that the striker is given the chance to get back into his good books, and start scoring goals again.

