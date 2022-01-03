Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shown just how seriously he takes his fitness.

The Portuguese striker has invested in a hi-tech oxygen chamber that allows him to breathe pure air directly into his blood plasma, all from the comfort of his own home.

The idea behind the machines is that they help repair damaged tissue faster than normal, and Ronaldo was obviously impressed after using one whilst recovering from a knee injury he picked up in the 2016 Euro final.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone knows Cristiano is a fitness fanatic and totally dedicated to being in the best shape he can be.

“He’s used oxygen chambers before in his career but they are not as easy to find in the UK so he decided to buy one and have it installed at his house.

"It means if he ever feels a twinge he can go and use it and get the benefits.

“These are the reasons why he misses so few games due to injury.”

This isn't the first time Ronaldo has proven his dedication to keeping his body in incredible shape, in October he had a £50,000 cryotherapy chamber shipped from Italy to his Cheshire mansion. The Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers are also believed to cost around £15,000 for a single unit.

It's safe to say Ronaldo is clearly willing to splash the cash to gain an advantage over his competitors, and his largely injury-free record speaks for itself. Even at 36 years old he is yet to miss a single game for Manchester United through injury.

In 2018, Ronaldo made headlines after claiming he had the biological age of a 23-year-old and said that he believed he could play professionally until he is 41. Judging how the striker looks now, aged 36 playing in the Premier League, maybe he was correct.

