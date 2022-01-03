Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy.

Earlier this season, he showcased his erratic personality after being suspended for three games without pay for breaking COVID-19 restrictions due to attempts at handing in fake vaccination certificates.

He has also been suspended for breach of NFL rules and a federal crime, but his most recent exploits may have been the weirdest yet.

Last night, January 2, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the New York Jets in week 17 of the season.

The game ended 28-24 in favour of the Bucs, but neither the result nor the overall team performance will feature in many of the headlines in the coming days.

The attention will likely be going to the aforementioned Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown.

A clip from the sidelines has since surfaced overnight featuring the player stripping his uniform and seemingly going home in the third quarter of the game after gesturing to the crowd.

In the past, the Bucs have been keen to stick with the player, repeatedly giving him another chance after moments like this. However, head coach of Tampa Bruce Arians has since stated Brown is ‘no longer a Buc’ following such strange actions.

Arians later told Fox Sports that he had twice told Brown that he wanted him to join the on-field action, to which the wide receiver refused. The head coach was left stunned at the defiance and told Brown to ‘get out’ in the heat of the moment, leading to such a dramatic exit from the player.

Potentially the greatest player in history when it comes to American Football Tom Brady has also weighed in with his thoughts on the incident.

Brady said he was unaware of what happened until post-match, but surprisingly gave immediate sympathy towards his teammate.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He expressed that ‘we all love and care about him deeply, everyone should be compassionate towards some very difficult things that are happening.’

Like most people, Brady was likely caught off guard when he found out about the incident, but support was at the front of his mind.

This was, for sure, one of the craziest sequences in football history!

News Now - Sport News