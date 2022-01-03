Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Olympic boxing champion Lauren Price has revealed she is "definitely" turning professional this year.

The 27-year-old clinched an Olympic gold medal in the women’s middleweight division at Tokyo 2020, defeating Li Qian of China in the final.

She already had world, Commonwealth and European Games titles to her name.

Price now looks set to enter the world of professional boxing, telling BBC Sport Wales that it would "definitely" be happening this year.

"I'm definitely going to go professional, it should come out in the next few weeks who I intend to sign with," she said.

"Winning Olympic gold changed my life. The money is there now for women's boxing.

"It's an exciting time in general for women's boxing and a lot of people are saying to me we've got it good, the money is there for the women that has never been there before.

"I won the Olympics and thought 'what do I do now?'. But the professional challenge, it excites me, I am really looking forward to it."

Price’s participation at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to run from July 28th to August 8th, has now been cast into doubt.

The Welsh star has previously competed at two Commonwealth Games, earning a bronze medal at Glasgow 2014 and a gold medal at Gold Coast 2018.

It would also be unlikely that Price would be able to defend her Olympic title at Paris 2024, although the boxer told Telegraph Sport last month that this could still be a possibility.

"I’ve had a lot of offers to go pro, and the option is there to go pro and still do Paris as well, so I couldn’t be in a better position," she said.

If Price was to turn professional, she would follow in the footsteps of British teammate Caroline Dubois, who signed with promotional team BOXXER in September.

Despite showing proficiency in both kickboxing and football, Price chose to solely pursue a career in boxing in 2014.

She had played football for several years with Cardiff City, winning the inaugural season of the Welsh Premier Women's Football League in 2013.

After captaining Wales at under-19 level, Price made her senior debut in 2012.

As a kickboxer, Price won a silver medal at the 2007 World Championships in Athens at the age of 13, competing against opponents twice her age.

She went on to become a four-time world champion and six-time European champion in the sport.

