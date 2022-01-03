Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE legend Randy Orton has poked fun at Antonio Brown after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver left mid-game in dramatic fashion.

With his side losing in the third quarter, Brown took off his shoulder pads and threw his shirt into the MetLife Stadium crowd before running back to the locker room.

Holding up a peace sign to fans, many have speculated that the bizarre scenes signal Brown’s impromptu retirement from the NFL.

Images of the wild scene made their way around social media, and Orton was among those to weigh in on the incident.

The current RAW tag team champion shared an Instagram post of himself in his signature pose side-by-side with an irritated Brown raising his arms as he left the field during Sunday’s game.

Orton captioned his meme, “Sees one Randy Orton match," mocking the extraordinary scenes and racking up 280,000 likes in 13 hours in the process.

The wrestling Superstar included the hashtag '#rkooutofnowhere,' prompting laughter from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

“That definitely was out of nowhere” agreed former WWE man Mojo Rawley, who also had a brief stint in the NFL.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians told Fox Sports that Brown had refused to come into the game and told him to leave after their disagreement.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in all my years,” Arians added, before declaring that Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

The Bucs ended up completing a comeback against the New York Jets, winning 28-24 after being down by 14 when the four-time All-Pro left the stadium.

According to Spotrac, Brown was just eight receptions, 55 yards and one touchdown away from earning $1 million in contract incentives.

The incident adds to the controversy behind one of the NFL’s most unpredictable stars, who was suspended last month for allegedly obtaining a fake vaccination card and has previously faced a sexual assault lawsuit.

