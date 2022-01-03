Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bernardo Silva knew he was going to work with one of the finest coaches of all time in Pep Guardiola when he joined Manchester City in 2017.

“If not the best coach in the world, [Guardiola] is one of the best,” Silva told the club’s website upon his arrival from AS Monaco.

"Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by Guardiola, you don't say no.

"As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It's great to be working with him and to have this opportunity."

Silva has come a star under Pep

Of course, Man City are able to offer all of their players a lucrative wage.

But the opportunity to play under Guardiola is also a huge attraction for their signings.

The 50-year-old has certainly helped Silva become a world-class playmaker, the Portuguese star developing into one of Europe’s most enjoyable players to watch.

And that’s through hard work on the training pitch and off it, too.

1 of 15 Who is this former City player? Ian Poveda Denis Suarez Pablo Maffeo Karim Rekik

When Silva was given homework

Guardiola asks a lot from his players and Silva’s reaction when his boss told the squad to do homework was incredible. It was like a moment of realisation for Silva that things are different under Pep.

Addressing his players in the dressing room, Guardiola said: “Tomorrow I invite you. Tomorrow. Because you have to rest in the evening. With your families, switch on the TV and see Crystal Palace-Arsenal.”

Silva’s face was a picture. He looked completely dumbfounded, as if he’d never heard of such a request or had other plans lined up.

The clip is from the 2017/18 season, when Man City had just beaten Newcastle away on December 27.

The following day, City’s upcoming opponents Palace were taking on Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Those City players who did tune in were treated to an enjoyable contest, with Arsenal winning the match 3-2.

Liverpool are Better than Chelsea & Man City! | The Football Terrace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News