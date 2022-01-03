Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At times over the past two-and-a-half years it’s felt like Manchester United may have made a mistake selling Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international was excellent during his two-year spell with Inter Milan, scoring 64 goals in 95 games.

His eye-catching form in Serie A convinced Chelsea to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, seven years after he left the Blues for Everton in search of regular first-team football.

Chelsea splashed out a cool £97.5 million on the 28-year-old, who appeared to be delighted to be back at the club he supported as a youngster.

Lukaku hit the ground running during his second spell at Chelsea, scoring three goals in his opening four Premier League appearances.

He added two more league goals to his tally recently but his season has been hampered by injuries.

Lukaku also made it clear during a controversial recent interview with Sky Sport Italy that he’s far from happy with life under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge as things stand. He also expressed his desire to return to Inter while he’s still at his peak.

Tuchel, who left his big-money striker out of Chelsea’s squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool, held a meeting with Lukaku on Monday.

When Lukaku leaked Man Utd training data

Following the recent drama surrounding Lukaku, Man Utd may feel that selling the centre-forward was the right decision after all.

Those at Old Trafford will remember when Lukaku leaked data from Man Utd training in an attempt to end negative comments about his speed.

Lukaku uploaded a video showing every United player’s maximum speed following a drill in training.

Check it out here:

As you can see, Lukaku registered the second highest top speed from the session, ahead of Marcus Rashford and Daniel James, who joined Leeds United last summer.

Diogo Dalot finished in first place with a speed of 36.43km/h, with Lukaku just behind at 36.25km/h.

Tahith Chong, Rashford and James also made the top five.

Luke Shaw was the slowest player listed, clocking in slower than Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Scott McTominay with a top speed of 31.03km/h.

However, Shaw responded to Lukaku via Twitter saying that he was only asked to go at 70 per cent.

One week later, Lukaku was sold to Inter in a deal worth £73 million.

