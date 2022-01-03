Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'a long way down the line' in swoop for £77k p/w star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has hinted that Newcastle are well on their way to completing a deal to sign Kieran Trippier.

The England right-back has been strongly linked with the St James' Park outfit for some time and Jones reckons that Eddie Howe's side are not far off making their first signing of the new era.

How close are Newcastle to signing Trippier?

The 30-year-old played 90 minutes in Atletico's 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, which appeared to suggest that his move to the North East is still some way off being finalised.

Trippier, who earns £77,000 per-week in Spain, did appear to say goodbye to the Atletico fans after the game, though, after he was the last player on the Metropolitano Stadium pitch.

Furthermore, the Express believe that the two clubs have had a breakthrough and are now in advanced talks, with the Spanish outfit all but given up hope of keeping the defender.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

The report says that Diego Simeone is desperate for Trippier to stay, but Newcastle's huge offer at this stage of his career is too good to turn down, despite winning La Liga last season.

Following on from those reports, transfer insider Jones said that Trippier's move to St James' Park is moving along nicely.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Jones say about Trippier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They are a long way down the line with Trippier, and I think they see that as a really important one to get done and set the tone for this window."

Title race OVER?! Liverpool throw away 2-0 lead at Chelsea! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

When could Trippier become a Newcastle player?

With New Year's Day marking the opening of the transfer window, the deal can now go through at any time.

But according to Keith Downie, who told Sky Sports via the Boot Room, Newcastle are hopeful of getting the transfer over the line before then face Cambridge in the FA Cup this weekend.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

Howe's side aren't back in Premier League action until they face Watford in a crunch St James' Park clash on Saturday week. But they'll surely want Trippier through the door far before then, especially with one of their most important games of the season on the horizon.

News Now - Sport News